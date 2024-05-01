W&G Baird Triple Win at Irish Print Awards

W&G Baird announced that they have been the recipients of three accolades at this year’s Irish Print Awards. This year’s ceremony marked an exceptional celebration of invention and outstanding quality within the Irish printing industry and constituted the 45th iteration of the Irish Print Awards.

This grand occasion took place at the splendid Clontarf Castle in Dublin on Friday 26th April 2024, assembling the best of the industry to recognise their accomplishments.

Judged across 30 diverse categories by a respected panel of independent experts from the industry, the awards highlighted the energetic creativity and tenacity that are a hallmark of the Irish printing community. This year’s competition, more than ever, displayed the exceptional range and depth of talent in the sector, with entries underscoring the dynamic status of the industry and its progressive direction.

Trish Murphy, Commercial Director of Irish Printer, encapsulated the spirit of the occasion, stating, “As we celebrate the winners and all participants, the Irish Print Awards continues to be a beacon for excellence, encouraging creative professionals to strive for recognition in this ever-evolving marketplace. Each entry narrates a story of innovation and resilience, reflecting the robust and opportunity-rich state of our industry.”

Winning in all three shortlisted categories, W&G Baird are delighted to have won:

GOLD: Magazine, Brochure and Supplement Printer of the Year

GOLD: Sheetfed Colour Offset Printer of the Year

SILVER: Book Printer of the Year

To learn more about W&G Baird and the awards they won, visit: www.wgbaird.com.

Photography by Paul Sherwood – paul@sherwood.ie.