Ulster in Bloom Awards May 1994

Ulster Tatler looks back into May 1994, The progressive Ulster in Bloom Awards presentation was held at Malone House, Belfast, sponsored by The Progressive Building Society. In attendance where Progressive Building Society (PBS) members, award winners and Dame Mary Peters, former athlete and Deputy Chairman of the Northern Ireland Tourist Board.

The 1994 Ulster in Bloom prize winners were, Newtownards for ‘Roses in Town’s Trophy’, Lough Erne Hotel; The fair Green, Saintfield and The Town Hall gardeners, Bangor.

Bryansford, Moy and Dromore were nominated for ‘Britain In Bloom’.