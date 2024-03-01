Blood Cancer Charity to Raffle £20,000 Diamond Pendant

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI are marking their 60th anniversary by holding a raffle on Friday 27th September, giving ticket holders the chance to win an extravagant diamond pendant with an estimated worth of £20,000.

The charity’s Gala ‘Black Tie & Diamonds’ Ball, is set to be held at Titanic Belfast with tickets available to purchase online via the LLNI website. To be in with a chance to win, tickets for the raffle are also available on the website for £10, with the winner being announced on the night.

The pendant necklace features a 1.52 carat D class natural Diamond set in platinum. The jewellery was donated by Belfast antiques dealer Eleanor Wolfendon-Orr to help benefit the blood cancer charity’s fund-raising efforts.

Eleanor holds the charity close to her heart, as she is currently fighting against myeloma – an incurable but treatable blood cancer. Eleanor has already managed to raise a massive £67,000 for LLNI whilst simultaneously running her shop Kennedy Wolfenden Antiques and Jewellery with husband Sam for over 40 years.

The Gala will mark a massive milestone for the charity whilst also being a celebration for the ways in which the vital research it funds, continuously helps change patient outcomes in Northern Ireland and across the globe.

Chair of LLNI, Richard Buchanan said “Every day three people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with Blood Cancer. So, we are asking the public to please buy a raffle ticket, join us at our gala ball or make a donation and help us to continue this vital work.”

