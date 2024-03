Two Ulster Tatler Media Group publications, Perspective and Ambition, have been shortlisted in the 2024 Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Northern Ireland Media Awards in the category Magazine or Supplement of the Year.

These awards are the main press awards in Northern Ireland and the chair of the judging panel is the well-known journalist, Michael Crick. The awards ceremony takes place on Friday 15th March at The MAC in Belfast.