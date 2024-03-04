On the Pulse Festival Illuminates Screens this March

The 6th Cinemagic On The Pulse Festival is set to dazzle screens this March, celebrating the vibrant world of short films. With funding from the Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen, the festival promises an exciting line-up of films, jury programs, and masterclasses aimed at nurturing aspiring film, television, and media creators.

Presented in partnership with Film Hub NI through the BFI FAN Film Exhibition Fund, the festival’s world cinema program and young critic panels offer a diverse range of storytelling, highlighting universal youth perspectives. The On the Pulse Young Filmmaker Competition showcases emerging talents, supported by the Department for the Economy, providing a platform for budding filmmakers to shine.

Masterclass sessions led by industry experts such as Paddy Breathnach, Daniel Gordon, and Jeroen Jaspaert offer invaluable insights into directing, documentary filmmaking and animation, inspiring the next generation of creatives.

The On The Pulse Festival will present the very best world cinema for young people where short film compilations from around the world will be shown in Northern Ireland for the first time, with a chance for discussion and debate to decide the 2024 winning films.

The festival also celebrates local talent, with showcases for filmmakers from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, alongside premieres of films produced through Cinemagic’s partnerships, emphasising cross-border and cross-community collaboration.

Families and young audiences can enjoy a range of screenings, including episodes from the animated series “Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures,” early years favourites like “Little Princess” and “Sarah and Duck,” and a tribute to silent comedy master Buster Keaton.

The festival also offers a rich selection of international short films, including enchanting and thought-provoking titles like “A Bear Named Wojtek” and “Margot and the Space Robot.” Over St Patrick’s Day weekend, Irish-made films take centre stage, accompanied by storytelling sessions and screenings of Irish-inspired tales.

With a line-up featuring both new releases and beloved classics, the On the Pulse Festival promises to be a celebration of creativity and storytelling for audiences of all ages. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of short films on the big screen this March! Booking at www.wegottickets.com/cinemagic & www.queensfilmtheatre.com

By Natasha Nelson