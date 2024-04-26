Anantara Spa: A New Dimension of Wellness and Relaxation

Experience the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation at the Anantara Spa at Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel.

With a commitment to providing bespoke treatments and a holistic approach to wellness, discover a sanctuary of tranquillity in the heart of Dublin’s vibrant Docklands. Open seven days a week, with flexible hours to accommodate busy schedules, Anantara Spa offers an escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. A series of wellness journeys and unique experiences, including wild swimming and exclusive benefits, offers guests an unparalleled and holistic journey.

Featuring five elegantly appointed treatment rooms, a 23-metre infinity pool, and a thermal suite including jacuzzi, sauna and steam room infused with the soothing aroma of eucalyptus. Sophisticated yet minimalist interior design incorporates rich dark charcoal Kirkstone cladding and soft, deep grey tones, creating a sanctuary that feels worlds away from the commotion of daily life. Occasional bursts on vibrant colour enliven the atmosphere, offering an inviting contrast that inspires relaxation and facilitates a seamless escape from the stress of modern living.

Guests can also find serenity in a tranquil relaxation area to unwind post treatment. The fitness centre, equipped with Technogym machines, offers diverse workout options and personalised coaching sessions. Embracing Anantara’s Thai roots, the Sanskrit philosophy of ‘without end’ underscores the holistic wellness approach and bespoke spa treatments.

Treatments at Anantara Spa are infused with the spirit of ‘Nam Jai’, a core aspect of Thai culture that reflects sincere kindness and the act of helping others without expectation. This ethos permeates every aspect of the spa’s signature journeys, which are like ‘water from the heart’, designed to bestow profound relaxation and rejuvenation. Therapists create bespoke treatments to treat individual needs in harmony with two handpicked products; SEABODY, which unlocks the regenerative power of ocean algae sourced from the Irish Atlantic coastline and Elemental Herbology, an ethically-sourced line inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, centred around the five-element theory.

Paying tribute to the breath-taking landscapes of Ireland and a quintessential element of Irish culture, Anantara Spa guests are invited to embrace wild swimming as a form of exploration and therapy. Plunging into the natural waters, with its unbeatable mix of adrenaline and tranquillity, is a popular pastime in Ireland where numerous bathing spots can be found for swimmers of all abilities. For holidaymakers and business travellers curious to dip their toe into this thrilling world, Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel has curated a customisable Wild Swimming package to promote many benefits of this refreshing and invigorating activity.

The Marker Club:

A realm where exclusive access meets sublime indulgence. As a Marker Club member, each moment is tailored for pleasure – from private fitness sessions to exclusive experiences. Immerse in the Dublin community with quarterly social events and preferential access. A Marker Club membership is an invitation to a world were opulence meets authentic and personalised Irish hospitality.

For more information of The Marker Club, visit: www.anantara.com/en/the-marker-dublin/marker-club.

To book spa treatments or to contact the spa, call 01 687 5194 or email: spa.themarker@anantara-hotels.com.