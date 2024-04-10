Call to Seize ‘OpportUNITY’ to Fight Against Sectarianism and Racism

Former world boxing champion Carl Frampton joined the First Minister and Deputy First Minister today to encourage local groups and organisations to get involved in Good Relations Week 2024.

Good Relations Week 2024, co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council, will run from Monday 16th September to Sunday 22nd September with an anticipated programme of over 200 cross-community and multi-cultural events across the region.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘OpportUNITY’ which will showcase the action, enthusiasm and commitment of local groups and organisations in their daily efforts to foster positive community relations and promote cultural diversity across the region.

The anticipated mix of workshops, theatre productions, exhibitions, debates, and musical performances will aim to demonstrate the strength of communities working together to break down barriers and seize opportunities to make a difference by promoting peace and understanding.

Carl Frampton MBE, the former two-weight world boxing champion, said: “I’m delighted to be supporting the launch of Good Relations Week 2024. This year’s theme is a call to action for all of us to take the ‘OpportUNITY’ to continue working towards a brighter, more inclusive future where every voice is heard and valued.

“Throughout my boxing career, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to witness first-hand the unifying power of sport. I’ve seen communities come together, supporting one another regardless of background or belief, demonstrating that working together can indeed forge positive community relations.

“This experience has only reinforced my belief in the importance of celebrating the efforts of organisations and individuals that bring our communities closer together and help address important issues like sectarianism, racism, inequality, health and well-being, poverty and education.

“I encourage every individual, community group and organisation to seize this ‘OpportUNITY’ to make a difference by hosting an event during Good Relations Week 2024 and I look forward to seeing some of the amazing events and initiatives throughout the week-long celebration.”

The Community Relations Council is inviting registrations from local community groups, voluntary organisations, statutory bodies, businesses and local councils to host an event that aligns with the them of ‘OpportUNITY’ and showcase their outstanding good relations efforts.

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council: “Good Relations Week 2024 is a call to action for all of us to work towards making a real and lasting difference by creating a future where inclusivity and diversity are not just celebrated but lived.

“This year’s theme emphasises the importance of co-operation and collaboration. It recognises the power of coming together, sharing our strengths and working as one to tackle the challenges that face us. It’s about creating spaces where dialogue flourishes diversity is celebrated and every individual can contribute to our collective progress in building a society where every voice matters.”

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council, added: “This year, with ‘OpportUNITY’ as our theme, Good Relations Week 2024 will showcase the creativity and dedication of local groups, organisations and individuals working together to break down barriers and deliver meaningful change in our society by fostering understanding and co-operation in every aspect of our lives – be it at home, in schools, in our workplaces, or in all the sports and recreation we enjoy here.

‘We will highlight the extraordinary achievements of the organisations dedicated to nurturing a shared future. It will be a chance for everyone to see and celebrate the impactful work and carried out daily across the region, and it will hopefully encourage wider participation and partnership in building a happier, safer society for all.”

For more information on Good Relations Week 2024, visit: www.goodrelationsweek.com