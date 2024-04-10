Lunn’s the Jewellers Have Partnered with TUDOR to Officially Open a Dedicated Monobrand Boutique

Northern Ireland’s leading luxury watch retailer, Lunn’s the Jewellers, is delighted to announce the opening of the first TUDOR Boutique in Ireland. Located in the prestigious Queen’s Arcade in the centre of Belfast, the newly opened showroom will offer customers a luxury shopping experience like no other.

The opening of the Belfast TUDOR Boutique marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it continues to expand its presence globally. With its elegant and contemporary design, the Boutique reflects the essence of TUDOR’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and timeless style.

The TUDOR Boutique encompasses the TUDOR style with red, black and grey colour hues combined with a mixture of high-quality finishes. The boutique is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to quality and precision has earned the brand a reputation for excellence in the watchmaking industry.

Each TUDOR timepiece is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring exceptional performance and durability. The TUDOR Boutique will offer an exceptional range of men’s and women’s timepieces, including a range of classic, sport, diving and heritage inspired watches, as well as the exclusive Black Bay 58 Bronze Boutique Edition, which is available only at TUDOR Boutiques. Visitors to the TUDOR Boutique will have the chance to discover the very latest launches from Watches and Wonders, Geneva from today. These timepieces combine traditional Swiss watchmaking techniques with modern aesthetics, making them a perfect choice for watch enthusiasts and connoisseur alike.

John Lunn stated: “We have developed a fantastic relationship with TUDOR over the years, and we are thrilled to officially open the Boutique; the first of its kind in Ireland. The city of Belfast has so much to offer and, as the popularity and demand for this global brand continues to grow, we are very proud that Belfast now offers a dedicated space for TUDOR fans across the island.

“The opening has taken place while the latest TUDOR timepieces have launched at Watches and Wonders in Geneva. We look forward to hosting the latest TUDOR offering in this space very soon, along with the dedicated Boutique Limited Edition Black Bay 58 Bronze which we are very excited about.”

A TUDOR spokesperson stated: “Lunn’s jewellers have always been a strong partner for TUDOR, performing brilliantly from its existing location in the main store. Lunn’s elevated restoration of the Queen’s Arcade timed perfectly with TUDOR’s desire to partner with them for our only boutique in Ireland.”

The TUDOR Boutique is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturdays from 9.30am to 5pm.