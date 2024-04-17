Sundance Film Festival among leading film industry reps set for Belfast
Leading film industry decision makers from the UK, Ireland, Europe and the US are set to descend on Belfast this summer for a crucial networking opportunity at the Docs Ireland Marketplace.
On Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd June, leading international documentary representatives will be in attendance at the event at 2 Royal Avenue.
Now in its sixth year, the Docs Ireland Marketplace is steadily growing and attracting some of the biggest names in the global documentary film industry to meet local filmmakers and hear their pitch.
A hub for funding, sales and distribution of documentaries in Ireland and globally, the market is springboard for domestic talent, as well as welcoming international submissions.
The deadline to submit projects is Friday 19th April at https://docsireland.ie/industry/marketplace/
-
Autlook Film Sales
-
CAT&Docs
-
Conic Films
-
Documentary Association of Europe
-
Dokufest Kosovo
-
DR Sales
-
e u ROPE Doconsultancy
-
Fifth Season
-
Film Harbour
-
Finnish Film Foundation
-
INDOX Films
-
Java Films
-
Lightdox
-
Met Film Sales
-
Nordisk Panorama
-
POV
-
S4C
-
Sarajevo International Film Festival
-
SBS
-
Screen Ireland
-
Sundance Film Festival
-
SVT
-
Swedish Film Institute
-
SWR
-
TG4
-
Thessaloniki Documentary Festival
-
True/False
-
Wildcard Distribution
And more to be confirmed.
The Docs Ireland marketplace is the only marketplace dedicated to documentary on the island of Ireland. Docs Ireland provides an outlet for filmmakers to pitch their project through carefully matched meetings organised by the festival’s industry team. Previous projects have gone on to screen and win awards at Sundance, Hot Docs, IDFA, LFF, Venice and Telluride, with Chloe Abrahams’ The Taste of Mango going on to win the British Independent Film Award (BIFA) for Best Debut Documentary.
Docs Ireland Head of Industry, Roisín Geraghty commented: “We are excited to welcome leading industry delegates from the Irish and international documentary industry players to Belfast this June to participate in the fifth Docs Ireland project marketplace. The marketplace continues to go from strength to strength each year, providing an opportunity for filmmakers to meet one-to-one in carefully curated meetings with decision makers and consultants from the world of non-fiction.”
Docs Ireland is supported by Northern Ireland Screen through the Department for Communities, Belfast City Council, Screen Ireland and BFI/Film Hub NI, and is proudly sponsored by TG4, BBCNI and Yellowmoon.