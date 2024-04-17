Sundance Film Festival among leading film industry reps set for Belfast

Leading film industry decision makers from the UK, Ireland, Europe and the US are set to descend on Belfast this summer for a crucial networking opportunity at the Docs Ireland Marketplace.

On Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd June, leading international documentary representatives will be in attendance at the event at 2 Royal Avenue.

Now in its sixth year, the Docs Ireland Marketplace is steadily growing and attracting some of the biggest names in the global documentary film industry to meet local filmmakers and hear their pitch.

A hub for funding, sales and distribution of documentaries in Ireland and globally, the market is springboard for domestic talent, as well as welcoming international submissions.