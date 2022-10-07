Ulster Tatler Awards 22 Supplement

CHECK IT OUT!

The Ulster Tatler Awards 2022, sponsored by Andrew Mulvenna, was a night filled with glitz and glam – celebrating the best that Northern Ireland has to offer.

Our October edition of Ulster Tatler features all the coverage from the night in a 54-page supplement, which is filled with social pictures from the evening, Style Spotting and details of all the winners. So don’t forget to pick up your copy to get a taste of Ulster’s most glamorous evening!

Winners at Ulster Tatler Awards 22:

Lifetime Achievement, sponsored by Andrew Mulvenna: Barry Douglas CBE

Celebrity of the Year, sponsored by Incorporate Benefit Solutions: Magician, Joel Mawhinney

Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by The Lobster Pot: Jonathan Rea

Special Merit, sponsored by Insight.Out: Kenny Shiels, Manager of the NI Women Football Team

Best Dressed on the Night, sponsored by Holley Optometrists: Aimee McVeigh

Interior Designer of the Year, sponsored by Hafele: Trevor Wilson, Beaufort Interiors

Coffee House of the Year, sponsored by Mark McCallister Carpets: Herd Coffee

Fashion Boutique of the Year, sponsored by Revolution Productions: Pearl and Grace

Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Mode German Kitchens: A Peculiar Tea

Spa of the Year, sponsored by Velvet Rose: Le Jardin

Hotel of the Year, sponsored by Elite Travel NI: Castle Leslie

Beauty Salon of the Year, sponsored by Ragdollz HQ: Radiance Beauty and Day Spa

Hairdressing Salon of the Year, sponsored by Savvy & Shine: Margaret Doherty

Business Woman of the Year, sponsored by The Courtyard, Carrick: Christine Mackin and Shelley Lowry

Business Man of the Year, sponsored by Mills Selig: Gary Doherty

Personal Trainer of the Year, sponsored by So Good Juice: Amy Millen

Arts Personality of the Year, sponsored by Kildare Village: Sinead McDermott