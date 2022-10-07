Ulster Tatler Awards 22 Supplement
CHECK IT OUT!
The Ulster Tatler Awards 2022, sponsored by Andrew Mulvenna, was a night filled with glitz and glam – celebrating the best that Northern Ireland has to offer.
Our October edition of Ulster Tatler features all the coverage from the night in a 54-page supplement, which is filled with social pictures from the evening, Style Spotting and details of all the winners. So don’t forget to pick up your copy to get a taste of Ulster’s most glamorous evening!
Winners at Ulster Tatler Awards 22:
Lifetime Achievement, sponsored by Andrew Mulvenna: Barry Douglas CBE
Celebrity of the Year, sponsored by Incorporate Benefit Solutions: Magician, Joel Mawhinney
Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by The Lobster Pot: Jonathan Rea
Special Merit, sponsored by Insight.Out: Kenny Shiels, Manager of the NI Women Football Team
Best Dressed on the Night, sponsored by Holley Optometrists: Aimee McVeigh
Interior Designer of the Year, sponsored by Hafele: Trevor Wilson, Beaufort Interiors
Coffee House of the Year, sponsored by Mark McCallister Carpets: Herd Coffee
Fashion Boutique of the Year, sponsored by Revolution Productions: Pearl and Grace
Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by Mode German Kitchens: A Peculiar Tea
Spa of the Year, sponsored by Velvet Rose: Le Jardin
Hotel of the Year, sponsored by Elite Travel NI: Castle Leslie
Beauty Salon of the Year, sponsored by Ragdollz HQ: Radiance Beauty and Day Spa
Hairdressing Salon of the Year, sponsored by Savvy & Shine: Margaret Doherty
Business Woman of the Year, sponsored by The Courtyard, Carrick: Christine Mackin and Shelley Lowry
Business Man of the Year, sponsored by Mills Selig: Gary Doherty
Personal Trainer of the Year, sponsored by So Good Juice: Amy Millen
Arts Personality of the Year, sponsored by Kildare Village: Sinead McDermott