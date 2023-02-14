MAC Belfast, in partnership with the Dead Rabbit, launched Friends of the MAC on Thursday 19th January. Drinks were served by the Dead Rabbit’s Jack McGarry who hails from Belfast. The Dead Rabbit is a multi-award-winning bar in Manhattan. Friends of the MAC aims to make Northern Ireland a better place “by creating space for people to imagine, enjoy, participate in and create art”.

Simon Hutchinson, Ryan Crown and Saul Duffin.

Sarah Kennedy and Lisa Doyle.

Adrian McLaughlin, Jack McGarry (from Dead Rabbit, New York) and Ciaran Sheehan.