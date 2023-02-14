Love Where You Live

Local property developers, Strand Homes, recently launched a new show home in their Ferndene Development. Ferndene is a development of four and five bedroom homes that include green energy packs. J’Adore Décor provided the interior design for the show home, with paintings supplied by local artist Aly Harte. Ferndene is nestled in a quiet neighbourhood on the edge of east Belfast with great views of Scrabo Tower and the surrounding countryside.

Interior designer Jemima Eastwood from J’Adore Décor.

Jonny Dickson and Samuel Dickey

Nicole Wills, Pearl Dickson, Jonny Dobson, Jen Mitchell and Doug Jarvie.