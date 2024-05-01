Grand Opera House Trust Announces New Chair

The Grand Opera House Trust has announced that Janette Jones has been appointed Chair of the organisation, assuming the role from Colin Loughran who had served for the last seven years. A former PwC tax partner in Belfast who also led the firm’s private business practice in the region, Janette has been a Board member of the Grand Opera House since 2015. She previously chaired both the Audit and Risk, and Planning and Finance Committees and was appointed Deputy Chair in 2023 before being elected Chair in 2024.

Welcoming Janette’s appointment, Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House, said: “I am delighted that Janette has assumed the role of Chair and look forward to working with her as we continue to present an ambitious performance programme, supported by an efficient and sustainable organisation.

“As a former Deputy Chair and member of the Theatre’s Planning and Finance Committee, Janette’s thorough knowledge of the Grand Opera House will be of huge benefit as we build upon our position as Northern Ireland’s premier theatre as one of the most successful theatres in the UK and Ireland.”

Janette responded to her appointment: “I would like to thank Colin Loughran for his leadership of the Trust during the past seven years, and in particular for working with out Chief Executive, Ian Wilson, as they together realised the spectacular restoration of the Grand Opera House in 2020/2021.

“The Grand Opera House has been transformed in recent years because of the restoration and an ambitious and appealing performance programme, which is testament to the strong leadership of Ian and the Theatre’s entire management team.

“Like all Trustees, I am very proud to be associated with the iconic Theatre which not only enjoys a rich and colourful history, but which welcomes over 300,000 people each year and plays such an important role in promoting the best of Belfast and Northern Ireland.”