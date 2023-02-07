NEW BOUTIQUE GUEST HOUSE IS ROYAL HILLSBOROUGH’S LATEST TOURISM OFFERING

A new boutique guest house, Arthur’s, officially opened its doors on Thursday 26th January. Situated in an elegant Georgian building on Main Street, Arthur’s is the latest tourism offering to Royal Hillsborough and is set to attract visitors far and wide.

The accommodation features 12 individually curated rooms, each of which blends history, antiques and charm. Each room has been specifically themed in homage to famous local resident, the Marquess of Downshire.

The official launch event was attended by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council representatives and participants from across Northern Ireland’s tourism industry who are involved in the council’s ‘Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira’ programme. Launched in summer 2021, the programme has, to date, seen over 40 local businesses collaborate to boost the local tourism and hospitality economy within these areas.

Lynne McCabe, owner of Arthur’s, said, “We are delighted to welcome guests to our latest business venture, Arthur’s.

“This is very much a passion project for myself and my husband Jonathan, and each room has been carefully curated to reflect our local history and the rich tapestry of life here in Royal Hillsborough.

“It is also intended to pay homage to the Marquess of Downshire, who is very much synonymous with the area.”

Along with her husband, Jonathan McCabe, Lynne also runs two other guest accommodations in the Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira area, Ralph’s and Lisnacurran Country House.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, says, “It has been a pleasure to welcome representatives from the tourism industry here in Northern Ireland to Royal Hillsborough’s newest tourism offering. Arthur’s is a great addition to the local area and I would like to congratulate Lynne and Jonathan McCabe on this new venture.

“I would also like to thank the many other stakeholders who have collaborated to make our Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme a success. These are beautiful locations, steeped in history, and they offer an unparalleled tourism experience, with endless options to stay, eat, and explore.

“Whether seeking an historic getaway, a unique dining experience, or a fun filled catch up with friends, our visitors are always spoilt for choice.”

Councillor Scott Carson, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, adds;

“I was delighted to attend the opening of Royal Hillsborough’s latest tourism offering, Arthur’s and wish to congratulate its owners, Lynne and Jonathan McCabe.

“The Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme has been a resounding success and continues to showcase the wealth of experiences that these beautiful areas have to offer tourists. Many thanks to all the stakeholders involved.”

The Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira initiative is intended to integrate local businesses with tourism providers in Royal Hillsborough and Moira to create combined visitor experiences and itineraries to drive tourism in the areas.

To find out more about the Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme, visit: www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com/royal-hillsborough-and-historic-moira

The programme is funded by the Department for Communities, through its Small Settlements Regeneration Programme under Destination Tourism Packages, and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.