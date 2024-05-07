Jet2.com Celebrates 15 Years of Operating to Dubrovnik from Belfast International Airport

On Thursday 2nd May 2009, the first Jet2.com flight landed in Dubrovnik from Belfast International Airport and a decade and a half later, the leading leisure airline is celebrating 15 years of operating award-winning flights to the popular destination.

Since that first flight, the company has enjoyed tremendous growth, both through Jet2.com and the UK’s largest tour operator Jet2holidays, with thousands of customers having travelled to Dubrovnik from Belfast International Airport.

For Summer ’24, the companies have weekly Friday services on sale to the city in Southern Croatia from Friday 16th April to Friday 1st November, meaning customers in Northern Ireland can continue to enjoy flights and holidays this summer to Dubrovnik from Belfast International Airport.

Dubrovnik offers days of sightseeing and island-hopping adventures giving way to evenings of waterfront wining and dining. Taking centre stage is the city’s swoon-worthy Old Town, with its network of ancient alleys, pretty piazzas and terracotta rooftops, all wrapped up in grand stone walls. Outside of the town, secluded coves, fragrant pine forests and handsome harbours are ripe for exploring.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, customers can experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays win high-profile accolades, such as Which? Recommended Provider.

Customers travelling to Dubrovnik from Belfast International Airport can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com, including friendly low fares, great flight times and a generous 22kg baggage (plus 10kg hand baggage) allowance or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2holidays. Holidaymakers booking through the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays, receive that very same VIP customer service and flights through Jet2.com, as well as in-resort Customer Helpers, a 24/7 customer helpline, transfers, Free Child Place holidays and ATOL protection, all for a low £60 per person booking deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This year marks 15 years since we started operating to Dubrovnik from Belfast International Airport, and we are delighted to have flown thousands of customers to this magnificent destination. Such growth and success over the last decade and a half would not be possible without the fantastic partnerships we have in Dubrovnik, and I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to hoteliers, airports, tourist boards and all our partners.

“As we continue to grow and take more customers to Dubrovnik on our award-winning flights and holidays from Belfast International Airport, we will continue to put that partnership approach at the very heart of everything we do and bring even more happy holidaymakers to the destination.”

Kristjan Staničić, Director of the Croation National Tourist Board (CNTB), said: “For the last 15 years, Croatia and Great Britain have been successfully connected by Jet2.com, the leading British leisure airline.

“CNTB’s long-term strategic partnership with this prestigious airline significantly encourages the growth of the number of arrivals of British tourists to Croatia, which continuously favours positive tourism trends from this important market for Croatian tourism.

“At the same time, the stable cooperation between the CNTB and Jet2.com strongly impacts the positioning of Croatia as a safe, accessible and attractive tourist destination, as evidenced by the announced increase in the number of airlines to the most popular destinations of southern Croatia, such as Split and Dubrovnik.”

For further information or to book, visit: www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.