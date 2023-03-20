Centenary Celebrations

On Saturday 28th January 2023, Morrell Murphy celebrated his 100th birthday in grand style at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel just outside Bangor.

The navy veteran received a guard of honour from the Royal Irish Regiment buglers.

Among those in attendance were NI Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan; High Sheriff of Down, Professor Mike Mawhinney; and Ards and North Down Mayor, Councillor Karen Douglas.

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Down, Catherine Champion, also presented Morrell with a telegram from the King.

For more coverage of this event see our March issue, now on sale!