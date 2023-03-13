Elizabeth Sands Beauty School Adds Another Award To Their Collection

Elizabeth Sands Beauty School added to their list of awards by scooping ‘Beauty School of the Year’ at The Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2022/23.

The Corporate LiveWire Global Awards celebrates the recent success and continued achievements of businesses and individuals across a wide range of sectors and industries whilst also addressing some of the most pertinent issues facing key sectors today.

Over the past year 29,408 nominations were received by the awards team at Corporate LiveWire from over 30 countries around the world. Winners were chosen for innovation, ethical practice, industry recognition, and most importantly service excellence.

Awards Director, Andrew White, commented: “It has been inspiring to discover the passion, dedication, and enthusiasm with which our winners have approached their work. It has also been particularly heart-warming to learn about the positive impact they have had on their clients and customers.”

More information can be found at: www.corporatelivewire.com/awards