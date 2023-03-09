AECOM launched its Ireland Annual Review 2023 at Ten Square Hotel in Belfast city centre on Thursday 2nd February.

Trevor Leaker, Head of Architecture + Design at AECOM, opened the evening and officially launched the Review, which was followed by a panel discussion with Wayne Hemingway, Debbie Caldwell and Sara Pearson of AECOM.

Jody Wilkinson, AECOM’s Regional Director for Project and Cost Management, closed the proceedings with commentary on the findings of the Review.

AECOM is a world-leading infrastructure consulting firm which provides design, engineering and project management services.

