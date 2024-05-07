posted on May 7th, 2024

Cré Collective – A State of Being


From Belfast Metropolitan College’s HND ceramics course, we present the newly-formed Cré Collective, showing at Queen Street Studios from Thursday 9th May until Thursday 23rd May 2024.

A special preview is being held on Thursday 9th May, between 6pm and 8.30pm at Queen Street Studios.

Ranging from sculptural to functional ceramics, the work showcased in this thought-provoking exhibition investigates the therapeutic value of engaging in art and design practice.

Presenting the most recent works from the Cré Collective, the exhibition displays a wide range of individual outcomes responding to well-being within the arts. Also included is the collaborative work Vessel, which embodies a myriad of technical approaches, both sculptural and functional, housed within a shared colour palette.

Amy Mackle, course coordinator, said: “This exhibition is a culmination of two years of experimentation and development by a diverse group of artists, designers, and makers. It has been a privilege to watch their progress.”

Gallery address: Queen Street Studios Gallery 2, 2nd Floor, The Arches Centre, 11-13 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast, BT5 5AA.

Opening hours: Monday – Thursday, 10am-5pm or by appointment.

For more information, visit: www.queenstreetstudios.net.

Alternatively, you can follow them on Instagram: @crecollectiveni

The State of Being poster.
Cré Collective’s Crèation Opening Night.
Sculpture piece by Margaret Woods.
Cré Collective’s Crèation Opening Night.
Cré Collective’s Crèation Opening Night.

