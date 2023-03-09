Hospitality Graduations

On Thursday 16th February Galgorm had the pleasure of hosting the graduation of 16 students from the Northern Ireland Hospitality School (NIHS) in their achievement of obtaining their Level 2 City & Guilds in Professional Bartending (Cocktails).

The NIHS overall goal is to link the hospitality industry into a community of mutual growth and understanding. They believe the first step to this goal is the spread of education and ideas.

To this end, they designed and introduced courses aimed at people preparing their journey into the world of hospitality whilst benefiting from ‘earn while you learn’. Events like these demonstrate the importance and value of investment in people and help to create new career opportunities. Galgorm extends thanks to all involved. The Gallaher Trust, Northern Regional College, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, MAPAL Group.

