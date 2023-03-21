Mills Selig’s Private Client Team reflect on a year of growth and success

Mills Selig’s private client team has experienced substantial growth over the past number of years as more people seek their expert advice on how best to protect to their assets, and future proof their retirement.

Led by Partner, Fiona McFall, and supported at a senior level by Senior Associate, Paula Gibson, the Private Client team are renowned for their skill, guidance, and expertise in all matters of private client law.

Their distinctive and proficient advice has attracted a client base of high-net-worth individuals who seek the guidance from the team to ensure their personal wealth and business assets are protected. Instructions from clients range from the creation of a Will, setting up personal trusts, succession planning, inheritance tax planning to advising on contentious probate matters.

Speaking of the growth of the department and legal guidance available to clients, Fiona McFall, Partner, and Head of Private Client said, “It’s been another busy year for our team. Clients know that when they come to us, we take the time to get to know them and to discuss their requirements. Every situation is unique.”

Long term care plans are also an important aspect of what the Private Client team at Mills Selig advise on. Last year, around 8,000 people in Northern Ireland were in care at residential nursing homes. Typically, nursing home care is paid by the NHS if the patient does not have the means, or assets, to pay for residential care themselves.

Fiona McFall continued, “Long term care is something that will affect everyone, so it’s vitally important to have provisions in place and to plan for the future, protecting assets where possible.

“We also advise our clients on the creation of an enduring power of attorney, to appoint someone who can help make decisions about their property and financial matters should they not be able to do so themselves. It is really important to plan for long term care, so you have a say in what happens to the assets in your estate later in life.”

Supporting the Private Client team and drawing in expert legal advice from within Mills Selig is Ciara Campbell, Property solicitor, who has particular expertise when dealing with property sales under powers of attorney and Christina McDowell, Litigation solicitor who advises and supports clients on contentious probate matters and litigation.

The personal approach from the full-service team is what positions Mills Selig’s Private Client Team as a leader in its field. Having been repeatedly highly ranked in legal directories for their exceptional reputation and expertise, the team are fast becoming known as the go-to legal advisors in all aspects of private client law.

If you would like more information, or to contact Mills Selig’s directly, visit www.millsselig.com



