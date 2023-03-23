Queen’s Film Theatre hosted a special screening of An Irish Goodbye

Queen’s Film Theatre (QFT) at Queen’s University Belfast recently hosted a special screening and Q&A of the BAFTA and Academy Award-winning comedy short film, An Irish Goodbye, on World Down Syndrome Day (21 March). The cast and crew, including the actors James Martin and Séamus O’Hara, and directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley attended the special screening. Joan Parsons, Head of the QFT at Queen’s said: “We were delighted to host this special screening on World Down Syndrome Day and to celebrate the achievements of the cast and crew members of this short film, many of whom are Queen’s University alumni. They have put Northern Ireland on the map and shone a light on the growing film and television industry here.” Writers and Directors of An Irish Goodbye, Ross White and Tom Berkeley commented: “Bringing An Irish Goodbye back home to Belfast is such an exciting and special moment for the whole team. As has been the habit of this wee film, the stars have truly aligned, allowing us to share the film at the QFT on World Down Syndrome Day. Throughout the film’s journey, we’ve held a close relationship with NI’s leading learning disability charity Mencap, and we are thrilled to be donating a portion of all ticket sales to the fantastic work that they do.”