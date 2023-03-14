Sam McBride Trust Charity Evening

The Sam McBride Charitable Trust held their charity evening at Temple Golf Club on 28th January.

The Lord Mayor’s office and Councillor Mackin, local motorbike riders, friends, family and supporters enjoyed an evening of fundraising fun and entertainment.

The trustees and their families look forward to the completion of their goal in seeing the memorial motorbike monument take pride of place in its new home on the Temple roundabout, in tribute to the late Sam McBride, the Temple 100 Road Race and the local community.

They are grateful to everyone who has helped their monumental vision to soon become a reality and endeavour to continue fundraising for the NI Air Ambulance Service in 2023.

For full coverage of this event see our March issue, on sale now!