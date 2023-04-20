Ballyclare High Rugby Gala

Ballyclare High School recently held a Gala Ball in Titanic Belfast to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of their landmark Schools’ Cup victory.

Over £20,000 was raised to provide increased opportunities and support for current pupils through The Ballyclare High School Foundation.

The guest speaker for the evening was Willie John McBride CBE and there was also a panel of past-pupil rugby legends, hosted by BBC’s Gavin Andrews.

Photography by: David Holmes.

