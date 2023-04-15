Ladies who lunch

On Thursday 2nd March 2023, women from the Soroptomists International of Northern Ireland came together over lunch to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The term ‘soroptomist’ is derived from latin meaning ‘sister’ and they seek to transform the lives and status of women and girls through education, empowerment and enabling opportunities.

The lunch was held at Royal Belfast Golf Club, Cultra. Among those in attendance were Soroptomist International NI Regional President Barbara Carlisle, Past-President Theresa Nixon and Lady Bloomfield MBE.

