Belfast Harlequins hosted a ‘Six Nations’ Gala Dinner on 9th March 2023 in the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Heavy snow and poor road conditions didn’t hinder the large attendance.

The event, sponsored by All Sport Insurance Ireland, was chaired by BBC Northern Ireland sports presenter Steven Watson.

The huge line-up of special guests included former Six Nations internationals Andy Goode, John Barclay, Richard Hibbard, Stephen Ferris, Ian McKinley and Claire Small.

Members and friends of Belfast Harlequins had a wonderful evening of entertainment while raising funds for their ground improvement programme and ‘MY NAME’5 DODDIE Foundation’.

These photographs were generously sponsored by Lily Rose, Moira, Ulster Tatler fashion boutique of the year.

Full coverage in our April issue, now on sale!