posted on April 27th, 2023
Featured in:

St Patrick’s Day Lecture


As part of the annual St Patrick’s Festival in Armagh City, the Market Place Theatre hosted a St Patrick’s Lecture featuring both Archbishops of Armagh, Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop John McDowell.

The lecture focused on the life and legacy of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Both Archbishops discussed St Patrick’s influence on Irish culture and history, as well as his relevance in contemporary society. 

The event was well-attended and provided an opportunity for the community to reflect on their shared heritage and spiritual traditions.  

Full coverage in our April issue, now on sale!

Archbishop Eamon Martin, Colm Larkin and Archbishop John McDowell launch “The Spiritual Journey of St Patrick” by Fr Adrian Larkin. Colm Larkin is a brother of the late Fr Adrian Larkin.
St Patrick’s Lecture
Market Place Theatre Armagh
16 March 2023
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
Archbishop John McDowell and Archbishop Eamon Martin.
St Patrick’s Lecture
Market Place Theatre Armagh
16 March 2023
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com