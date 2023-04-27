St Patrick’s Day Lecture

As part of the annual St Patrick’s Festival in Armagh City, the Market Place Theatre hosted a St Patrick’s Lecture featuring both Archbishops of Armagh, Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop John McDowell.

The lecture focused on the life and legacy of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Both Archbishops discussed St Patrick’s influence on Irish culture and history, as well as his relevance in contemporary society.

The event was well-attended and provided an opportunity for the community to reflect on their shared heritage and spiritual traditions.

