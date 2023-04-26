Swapping clubs for ‘tee’

Dunmurry Golf Club held their annual men’s dinner at the club on Saturday 4th March. In his first official event of the year men’s Captain, Mr Pat McKnight, played host for the occasion.

He welcomed special guests from Hermitage Golf Club (Dublin), Lisburn Golf Club and Golf Ireland.

Compere for the evening was Paul Mulgrew. Former NI international footballer, Gerry Armstrong, and football pundit, Liam Beckett MBE, provided entertainment for guests after dinner.

Dillon Bass Company generously sponsored the evening and entertainment was provided by The Belfast Ukulele Jam.

