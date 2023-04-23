Located within the 400-acre estate, The Lost Garden Trail is part of Montalto’s high quality visitor experience, which reconnects visitors with nature through its beautiful and historic surroundings.

To celebrate it’s opening, guests were invited along to the launch where there were talks from Montalto Head of Operations Keith Reilly, Tourism NI’s Ciaran Doherty and Montalto’s head gardener, Lesley Heron.

The Lost Garden Trail experience will provide visitors with an understanding of what the area would have looked like back in 1912, when the Estate was owned by Lord and Lady Clanwilliam.

The Lost Garden Trail is 1.2 miles and surrounded by native woodland, which gives a sense of tranquillity.

