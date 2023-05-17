Best dressed at Balmoral Show

The Balmoral Show Best Dress competition returned for another year with fabulous prizes up for grabs for the most stylish show-goers.

The competition was judged by Cool FM presenter and former Miss NI Katherine Walker.

Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland’s Blue book returned as this years sponsors for the popular competition.

Full coverage will be in next month’s June Ulster Tatler, so make sure to pick up a copy to see all the style from the show!