Catherine McMillan – McMillan Interiors

Ulster Tatler speaks to Catherine McMillan, design director at McMillan Interiors.

You are very passionate about interior design; where did your love of design come from?

When I was a young teenager we moved to a country house which needed a lot of interior renovation. I watched my mum do a great job of turning it into a beautiful home. No from missed out on her eye for detail and colour. I’ve picked up those values of home, story and love to furnish spaces that reflect the people who live there.

Has there been a stand-out project over the years that you have been particularly proud of?

We were once involved in an exciting project in the Channel Islands which was a complete home with guest accommodation. We so enjoyed our relationship with our client and the need result was a stunning home.

How would you summarise interior design?

A design for an interior must allow the space to fit for purpose. It will benefit from a bespoke element – ie made-to-measure pieces, where relevant, such as curtains or fitted cupboards. It must allow for the needs, personality and lifestyle of the occupier. It should evoke the powerful emotions we need for rest and recharging.

