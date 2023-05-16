Fashion and Fizz at The Merchant

Cool FM breakfast show presenter, stylist and fashion show producer, Rebecca McKinney, had fashion fans all in a tizz with a stylish round-up of this season’s hottest trends at the Merchant Hotel.

On a sunny Sunday last month, the super sell-out Spring Style Edit event, hosted by Rebecca, had 200 guests treated to an afternoon of fizz, fabulous fashion and a front row seat for all.

The very best of this season’s trends from our high street favourites including Mango and Reiss came down the runway with beautiful spring summer collections from local independent boutiques, Rio Brazil, Cameo Boutique, Ros Oir Boutique and The Walk in Wardrobe, Banbridge.

Chilled prosecco courtesy of VALDO was served throughout the afternoon with some lucky style queens picking up spot prizes for Best Dressed.

Now that’s what I call style!

Full coverage in our May issue, now on sale!