Queen’s Agreement 25 Gala Dinner

Over half a million pounds has been raised for a new scholarship fund launched by President and Secretary Clinton as part of the Agreement 25 Conference at Queen’s University, Belfast.

At the Gala Dinner event in Belfast City Hall on 17th April, £290k was raised and a generous gift of £250k was donated from a supporter of the university with a long-standing commitment to education in Northern Ireland.

The Clinton Scholarship Fund, designed to support US study opportunities for economically or socially disadvantaged local Queen’s students, will enable them to experience study programmes which will broaden horizons and deliver wider opportunities.

It will support students who would otherwise be unable to access those opportunities and to provide them with life changing experiences and learning.

Find out more about the Clinton Scholarship Fund at: daro.qub.ac.uk/clinton-scholarship-fund.

Full coverage of this event in our May issue, now on sale!