Remembering Niamh

£25,000 donation to Mary Peters Trust will champion future athletes

Everyone you chat to has the most wonderful memories and stories about Niamh Drayne. After bravely fighting an illness for three years, Niamh sadly passed away in November 2021.

In memory of their much-loved daughter, Lisburn family Stella and Michael Drayne with their children Maeve, Michelle, Aideen and Owen, have made an incredibly generous donation to the Mary Peters Trust of £25,000.

Niamh was hugely proud of her sisters Michelle and Aideen who played netball for Northern Ireland, and both were supported by the Mary Peters Trust. In turn Niamh’s family are exceptionally proud of their sister and daughter who was both caring and inspirational and warm-heartedly showed great empathy for her St Dominics schoolfriends, her family and other friends – indeed everyone she came across.

Paying tribute to Niamh and thanking Stella and Michael, Lady Mary Peters said:

‘Stella showed me a lovely photo of myself with Niamh, taken in December 2018 at a local sporting event. It was such a pleasure to chat to Niamh at that time. Over the years her family have given such a lot to sport both in terms of competing and volunteering. Their amazing donation means so much to me and everyone at the Trust, and I know it will give many young sportspeople opportunities they never dreamed of. Our heartfelt thanks go to Michael, Stella and the Drayne Family.