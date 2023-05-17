Rory’s Miles 2 Mayo

Former Ireland rugby captain Rory Best has embarked upon his 300km walk in aid of Cancer Fund for Children.

The 10 day walk will see Rory passing through eight different counties in an aim to raise £2m for Daisy Lodge Cong, Co.Mayo – a therapeutic and restorative short break centre for children impacted by cancer across the island of Ireland.

In September 2021, Rory raised £1m on his mammoth walking challenge from Daisy Lode, Newcastle to Co.Mayo.

Rory is an ambassador for the charity and he explains why people’s donations are so vital to this organisation.



“When they need a break, they need to be able to come to places like Daisy Lodge in Newcastle and Cong, Co. Mayo where they will be treated like the stars they are. Please support Cancer Fund for Children so they can ensure that no child across the island of Ireland faces cancer alone.”

Donations can be made on the Cancer Fund for Children website:

cancerfundforchildren.com