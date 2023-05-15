I would be the first to say that we ladies know how to put our best fashion foot forward, but even I was knocked out by the level of style at the The Big Day Out held at Armagh City Hotel.

The mammoth event was hosted by business owner, mentor and social media trail blazer Caroline O’Neill, Digg Mama to celebrate local business, entrepreneurship, and a whole lot of style.

Over 500 glamorous guests gathered for an afternoon of fabulous fashion, a sumptuous 3-course meal and dancing the night away.

These women not only look fantastic, they know how to have the craic! Generous goodie bags and prizes worth over £1,000 were given to every guest.

The afternoon and evening soirée kicked off with a drinks reception from Malfey Gin, music from Art Deko and live music into the evening from the Professionals.

The event was sponsored by Bellamianta, The Beauty Lounge and Malfey Gin.

Tickets for the second in the series of events hosted by Caroline O’Neill, Digg Mama, The Big Day Out, Canal Court, Newry this month sold out immediately!

Feel-good, fabulous women celebrating each other and having the craic – I am all for that!

Full coverage in our May issue, now on sale!