The Social Network

The Ceco showroom in Carryduff was the venue for the first Ulster Tatler Interiors Networking Dinner of 2023.

Ceco is a design-led floor and bathroom product consultancy, providing solutions for commercial and residential projects.

The event was attended by a cross section of people from the interiors and design industry.

The catering was provided by Jane’s Kitchen, owners of Magheramorne Estate in Larne.

Full coverage of this event in our spring issue of Ulster Tatler Interiors, now on sale!