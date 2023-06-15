posted on June 15th, 2023
Arlene Marks’ exhibition opening night


Aeon community arts has just hosted the first of five exhibitions in the historical birthplace of George Russell (1867- 1935) – 12 William Street, Lurgan.

Arlene Marks shows her collection of colourful abstract circle paintings: Colour my Thoughts, it is a collection of artwork based on various emotions such as overwhelm, grief, relaxation and euphoria. T

he repetition of painting many circles is meditative, poetic and brings joy to the painter and viewer.

Arlene Marks at Launch of Arlene Marks Art Exhibition
25 May 2023
George William Russell Birthplace House Lurgan Co.Armagh
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
Ciarán Kelly, Laura Lavery, Patricia O’Hara and Maureen Lavery at Launch of Arlene Marks Art Exhibition
25 May 2023
George William Russell Birthplace House Lurgan Co.Armagh
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com