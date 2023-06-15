Arlene Marks’ exhibition opening night

Aeon community arts has just hosted the first of five exhibitions in the historical birthplace of George Russell (1867- 1935) – 12 William Street, Lurgan.

Arlene Marks shows her collection of colourful abstract circle paintings: Colour my Thoughts, it is a collection of artwork based on various emotions such as overwhelm, grief, relaxation and euphoria. T

he repetition of painting many circles is meditative, poetic and brings joy to the painter and viewer.

