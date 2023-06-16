BELFAST’S GOT THE BLUES

Fans are set for a magical music tour after details of the 14th annual Belfast City Blues Festival were unveiled at Kelly’s Cellars.

The multi-award-winning festival is lined up for 23-25 June, with Guinness continuing their support as main sponsor.

Internationally acclaimed artists and the cream of local talent including Pat McManus, Dom Martin, Crow Black Chicken, The Chris Taplin Band, Tony Villiers and The Villains, Willie Byrne, Pat McManus, Sam Davidson’s Taste, Grainne Duffy and The Lee Hedley Band will take to the stage across 15 venues.

