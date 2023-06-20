Colin Middleton Gallery Opening

Belfast Royal Academy was delighted to recently open The Colin Middleton Gallery, as a tribute to this famous former pupil.

Fine art reproductions of eleven of his drawings and paintings are displayed in the school’s Darbyshire Building.

Colin was one of Ireland’s most outstanding artists of the twentieth century.

The school is extremely grateful to former pupil, Dr Brian Metcalfe, for the curation and donation of the Gallery.

