posted on June 15th, 2023
CONTEMPORARY STYLE AND ENHANCED PERFORMANCE WITH FRANKE’S NEW DESIGNER MYTHOS TAPS
Make a striking statement in the hub of your home with Franke’s new designer Mythos tap range, which marries sleek styling with excellent performance and durability.The latest addition to Franke’s premium Mythos collection, this stunning tap collection will add a high-end look to your kitchen. Featuring a beautiful, contemporary design, these two single-lever taps effortlessly combine style with functionality.Created with versatility in mind, the Mythos Swivel Spout tap has a handy rotating spout that turns 360° to provide more manoeuvrability around your sink. As well as making it easier to alternate between bowls, you will also be able to lift big pots in and out of your sink with ease. The tap stands 317mm high with a spout reach of 227mm and is fitted with a laminar aerator to deliver a quiet, splash-free water stream to create a peaceful kitchen environment.Designed to make light work of washing up and rinsing fruit and vegetables, the Mythos Pull Out Nozzle tap has a flexible pull-out hose and a handy 360° rotating spout, which will inject a professional touch to any kitchen. It measures 348mm tall with a 216mm reach.With sleek, geometric lines and a square base, Mythos taps feature an eye-catching L-shaped design, which enhances their timeless appeal. They are operated by an easy-to-use single side lever that provides smooth, accurate water temperature and flow control.Both Mythos taps are made from Franke’s durable solid stainless steel, which is hardwearing, hygienic and scratch resistant, and are available in a chic Stainless Steel or Industrial Black finish to complement any interior. They are suitable for high pressure systems and come with a five-year warranty.The Mythos Swivel Spout tap is priced from RRP inc. VAT £534 for the stainless steel finish and the Mythos Pull Out Nozzle tap from £694.Further information is available from Franke: 0161 436 6280 or www.franke.comFeaturing a timeless, contemporary design coupled with excellent performance, Franke’s new Mythos Swivel Spout tap has a spout that rotates 360° for maximum flexibility. It is made from solid stainless steel, which is durable, hardwearing and hygienic and comes in a stylish Stainless Steel or Industrial Black finish. A laminar aerator provides a quiet, splash-free water stream. It is 317mm high with a spout reach of 227mm. The Mythos Swivel Spout tap is priced from RRP inc. VAT £534 for the stainless steel finish, is suitable for high pressure systems and comes with a 5-year guarantee. Contact Franke: 0161 436 6280 or www.franke.com