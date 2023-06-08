Exciting new premises for sustainable jewellery brand Monday’s Child

Ulster Tatler’s spotlight on Northern Irish jewellery and accessories brand…

Monday’s Child is the brainchild of Kilkeel native Laura McBride. The brand was born out of a demand for affordable and sustainable life-proof jewellery that didn’t break the bank. Following a chat with a friend about her designer (very expensive) hoops tarnishing after a couple of months, Laura became obsessed with finding a better alternative.

After nearly a year of research and development, she launched Monday’s Child in December 2021 and never looked back.

Back then Laura and her husband were renovating an old farmhouse and living in a caravan on site. Laura said,

“I can’t explain the difficulty in getting aesthetic pictures for a new website in a 1993 caravan with floral curtains to boots, but we got there! One thing I’ve learned from starting a new business from scratch is not to let your current circumstances dictate your future outcomes too much. Get creative and find a way to make it work. My daily walks with my dog Cash became a great excuse to create content on the go. Thanks to my new venture with Linked permanent jewellery, I’ve now outgrown our spare room (much to my husband’s delight) and have moved into a new studio in Portview Trade Centre, Belfast.”

Laura loves chatting to her customers about what makes Monday’s Child unique. Every piece from her collection uses medical grade recycled stainless steel. Their innovative plating process is 10x stronger than standard gold plating, which means she can offer a guarantee that their jewellery will never tarnish or lose its colour. Laura often meet customers at markets that bought from her when she had just launched, and their jewellery looks good as new. She says, “It’s so lovely meeting people that feel as passionate about Monday’s Child as I do!”

Laura’s inspiration for each Monday’s Child collection is always underpinned by curating pieces that are wearable every-day and on every occasion, whether it’s at the beach or your best friend’s wedding. The shapes and geometry found in nature have had a massive influence on each piece. She likes to include fun sometimes with off the cuff details and not to take it all too seriously. Her goal is to provide jewellery that inspires confidence in the wearer and can be worn 24/7.

Linked permanent jewellery is Monday’s Child’s latest offering and Laura says the response has been incredible.

“Permanent jewellery has been trending on TikTok for a while, but there was no one offering it in Northern Ireland. I launched Linked in March of this year and while it’s a risk being the first to offer something new, I’m glad I went for it.

It involves welding a seamless, clasp less bracelet on the wearer, creating the ultimate Link between two people. It’s such a delightful thing to do with a loved one, mark a special occasion or even just to treat yourself. I’ve been a part of some really special moments with customers which I’m so thankful for.”

You can check out the latest Monday’s Child collection or book a permanent jewellery experience on their website- www.mondays-child.uk.

