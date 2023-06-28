The Royal Society of Ulster Architects Design Awards 2023 took place on Friday 19 May.

The event was held at Parliament Buildings, Stormont to celebrate the best works of architecture in Northern Ireland.

Among the winners were McGonigle McGrath who won the RSUA House of the Year Award and also the Liam McCormick Prize for Building of the Year 2023.

The event was sponsored by Department of Communities, JP Corry, Metal Technology and Housing Executive.

Full coverage in our June issue, on sale now!