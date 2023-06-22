Successful CIOB Annual Dinner

Over 190 people attended the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) annual dinner event at the Hilton Hotel in Belfast on Friday 19th May 2023.

Master of Ceremonies was John Campbell, BBC Northern Ireland Economics and Business Editor.

Speakers were Roger Gillespie, chair of the CIOB Northern Ireland Hub committee, as well as Caroline Gumble, Chief Executive Officer of the CIOB.

Popular TV personality Paddy Raff provided the post-dinner entertainment.

Sponsors of the event were Hays, Off the Wall Creative, Tughans, Training LMS, Quigg Golden and Keystone Lintels.

The CIOB is the world’s largest and most influential professional body for construction management and leadership.

Full coverage in our June issue, now on sale!