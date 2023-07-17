150 Years of Lurgan College

Lurgan College is proud to be celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and to mark this remarkable milestone in the history of the school an anniversary dinner was held on Friday 16 June in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown.

The occasion provided a wonderful opportunity for staff, pupils, governors and parents from each of the last eight decades to enjoy an evening of nostalgia and entertainment and share fond memories of their time at the College.

