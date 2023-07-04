posted on July 4th, 2023
247th Anniversary of US Independence
The Consul General of the United States of America, Paul Narain, and his wife Stefanie Narain, recently held a reception in celebration of 247 years of US independence.
The guest of honour was Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joseph P. Kennedy III.
At this year’s event they celebrated the role and contribution of young entrepreneurs to Northern Ireland.
