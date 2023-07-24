Effortless Updos: 5 Summer Hair Styling Tips for Quick and Chic Hairstyles

When it comes to Summer hair, it’s all about finding a look that is low maintenance, but maximum style! With the right techniques and a touch of creativity, you can elevate simple hairstyles to capture the essence of the season. Multi award-winning hairdresser Sharon Malcolm, the second female hairdresser from Northern Ireland to be inducted into the British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame, shares her expert tips for styling your hair this summer.

1. Boho-Inspired Waves: Embrace the natural texture of your hair and achieve beachy waves by braiding damp hair before bed. In the morning, undo the braids and spritz on a texturizing spray for added volume and definition. Why not use a conical wand to add a curl? Pull one side of the hair back and secure with a Cha Cha clip for an extra boho touch.

2. Stay cool this summer with a sleek high ponytail that exudes class and simplicity. For an added touch of elegance, take a small section of hair and wrap it around the base of the ponytail, cleverly concealing the elastic. This simple yet chic hairstyle is versatile enough to complement both casual outings and formal occasions.

3. Half-Up Crown: Channel your inner bohemian goddess with a half-up crown. Take the front section of your hair and a section from each side of your head, brush back and secure. You can lightly tease the front section and add some volume for a chic and versatile half-updo that’s ideal for festivals and summer nights out.

4. Scarf-Adorned Low Ponytail: Add a pop of color and style to a low ponytail by incorporating a vibrant scarf. Tie the scarf around the base of the ponytail, allowing the ends to flow freely. The scarf adds a playful touch of colour and effortless style to the classic ponytail.

5. Hassle-free Hair: Looking for a hassle-free look that keeps your locks in place without any irritation? Say goodbye to discomfort and hello to the effortless hold of a Cha Cha clip! Simply twist your hair at the nape of your neck, lift the ponytail and securely fasten it with a Cha cha clip. Unlike bulldog clips, which can snag and irritate your scalp, the Cha Cha clip offers a hair-friendly alternative. Its gentle grip ensures a secure hold while keeping you completely unaware of its presence.

Experiment with these summer hair tips and find the look that suits your personal style, making it your own. If you want to make a statement and do something different with your boho-inspired waves, the Cha Cha Clip can elevate your hairstyle with its unique and understated design and a range of colour choices.

Created by Sharon Malcolm, the Cha Cha Clip is made with 100% real hair. This unique hair clip elevates a good look into an awesome style with a strong bespoke clip that can be matched to people’s hair colouring. Cha Cha Clips are now available at Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing or via www.chachahairproducts.com.