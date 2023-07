Dr Ailsa McIlwaine, daughter of Arlene and Duncan McIlwaine from Plumbridge, recently married Dan Davies, son of Ann and Andrew Davies from Nottingham.

The wedding took place on 1st June 2023 at Glenelly Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception at Glenpark Estate.

Ailsa wore a stunning detailed A-line dress from Wed2b.

Photography by Jervis Wedding Photography.