posted on July 20th, 2023
Featured in:
Featured in:
Morrow & Burgess
Miss Jan Morrow, daughter of Tracey Morrow from Donaghadee, recently married Ryan Burgess, son of Brian and Joy Burgess from Newtownards.
The wedding took place on 28th May 2023 with a ceremony in the Phantom House at Galgorm, followed by a reception in the Renaissance Suite.
Jan’s dress was from Divinity Bridal, Lisburn, which was paired with a headband from Ruby and Grace Bridal.
The bridesmaids wore Motes Maids dresses from Seraphim Bridal, Greyabbey, while the men’s suits were from Focus, Bangor.
Photography by Andrew McKenna.