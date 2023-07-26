We Are Here Book Launch

As part of Refugee Week, Refugee Rescue is launching a children’s book in Belfast. We Are Here by Kate Rafiq is available at Waterstones for £12.99 and online. The Northern Ireland based charity operates the rescue vessel Mo Chara (meaning My Friend in Irish) which works in the Central Mediterranean, and challenge the narrative around search and rescue personnel who are often referred to as activists, adding a political dimension that is not representative of the work as humanitarian responders.

We Are Here is a children’s book written and illustrated by Kate Rafiq. It tells the story of a young boy and his mother as they make a long and difficult journey in search of safety. Full colour illustrations accompany meaningful prose poetry in this call to empathy and action in increasingly hostile times.

